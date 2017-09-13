David’s Breakfast Fritatta

Fritatta

5 eggs

1 small onion, sliced

1 medium zucchini, sliced

1 tbs basil, chopped

1 tbs parsley, chopped

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 tsp olive oil

couple handfuls of cherry tomatoes

1 tbs butter salt and pepper

Oven proof frying pan

Preheat oven to 350F

Add olive oil to small sauce pan with tomatoes with a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat over medium high heat until they just start to wilt. Remove from heat and set aside.

Add butter to frying pan over medium high heat and sauté onions and zucchini until they start to soften.

Whisk eggs in mixing bowl with basil, parsley and parmesan. Add salt and pepper.

Pour mixture over sautéed vegetables and slightly stir to mix ingredients. Let it start to cook (bottom will start to set).

Top with wilted tomatoes.

Place frying pan in 350F oven and change setting to broil.

In a few minutes when eggs start to get a little color it’s done.

Place fritatta on serving dish and garnish with a little parsley and parmesan cheese.

Serve in wedges with home fried potatoes.

Enjoy!

