Cavs announce date for free annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced the date for their annual free Wine and Gold Scrimmage.

The event has been set for 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Doors open at 5 p.m., one hour before tip-off.

There will be food specials, face painting, hair painting and sign making stations.

There will be lights-out player introductions, Humongotron flames, performances from the Cavalier Girls dance team and Scream Team along with mascots Moondog and Sir C.C.

Immediately following the game, Cavs players will give the scrimmage-worn practice jerseys off their backs to fans chosen from the audience.

The scrimmage will also give fans their first look at the newly-designed court and new shield logo.

Free tickets will be available beginning at noon Sept. 19 at any Discount Drug Mart or online at Cavs.com. There is a limit of six tickets per transaction, and seating will be general admission.

We’re back at The Q on 10/2 for our #WGScrimmage! Get your FREE tickets on 9/19. DETAILS: https://t.co/m9nI0smSOi pic.twitter.com/n0KF0EZlmW — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 13, 2017

For more on tickets, click here.