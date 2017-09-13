Bruce’s three-run homer put Indians up as they go for win No. 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- With a win on Wednesday, the Cleveland Indians would set a new American League record for consecutive victories.

Tribe pitcher Mike Clevinger gave up a run to the Tigers in the first. But a three-run homer from Jay Bruce gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead.

It was Bruce's 34th home run of the season, which ties his previous career high set in 2012 with the Cincinnati Reds.

BRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCE! Three-run shot takes the lead right back. pic.twitter.com/rZwaEO73QI — WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW (@Indians) September 13, 2017

In the third, Jose Ramirez raced to second base for a double and was knocked in by an Edwin Encarnacion single. Before the inning was over, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus and catcher James McCann were ejected from the game.

The Indians beat Detroit, 2-1, on Tuesday, tying Oakland's record for 20 straight wins set in 2002.

