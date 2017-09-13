83-year-old grandfather throws intruder off roof after five-hour standoff with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PUENTE, Ca. -- An 83-year-old man who'd had enough pushed an intruder off of his roof after a nearly five-hour standoff with police.

KTLA reports that it all started at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when someone called 911 reporting they were being followed. That's when police found a man jumping from one rooftop to another as he tried to run from them.

The chase lasted several hours, despite a crisis negotiator who tried to convince the suspect to come down.

Then, the suspect arrived at the rooftop of Wilford Burgess, 83.

He was on Burgess' roof for about an hour before the homeowner decided to go up after him.

Burgess climbed a ladder to the roof, and pushed the man off and into the custody of police.

"He'd been up there too long," said Burgess. "I figured...if they can't get him off, I can."

Burgess' granddaughter, Ashley Wrenn, recorded the incident on her cell phone.

"He's like the strongest person in our family," she said. "It wasn't a surprise to us."

