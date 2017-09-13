5 dead at Florida nursing home that lost power after Irma

Posted 10:11 am, September 13, 2017

Multiple deaths have been reported after a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, was left without air conditioning following Hurricane Irma. (Via CNN)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Fla.– Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief says five people have died from a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.

Police and fire crews began evacuating the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning. Sharief confirmed during a news conference that three residents died at the center and two died at the hospital.

Sharief said there are no details about the cause of the deaths. No further details were immediately available.

