Voters head to polls for Cleveland mayoral primary
CLEVELAND– Tuesday is the primary election for Cleveland mayor. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Mayor Frank Jackson is running for an unprecedented fourth four-year term. He’s challenged by city councilmen Jeff Johnson and Zack Reed; ex-East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer; Ohio Rep. Bill Patmon; businessmen Brandon Chrostowski and Tony Madalone; former non-profit executive Robert Kilo; and former Cleveland State student Dyrone Smith.
The top two candidates from the non-partisan primary will face off in the general election on Nov. 7.
FOX’s Wayne Dawson spent time with each of the men running in the race.
