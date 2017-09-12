Video shows 19-year-old before her body was found in hotel freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer are examining a video that appears to show her in a room at the hotel hours earlier.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Facebook Live video appears to show 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins of Chicago sitting on a bed with other people nearby in a 9th-floor room of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont.

Jenkins' body was found in the walk-in freezer Sunday, about 24 hours after concerned relatives contacted the hotel and police.

Jenkins' mother, Tereasa Martin, says police told her that her daughter was intoxicated when she let herself into the freezer where she died.

But, she said she believes foul play was involved. "I believe someone in this hotel killed my child," Jenkins' mother told reporters.

In a statement to ABC News, the hotel said:

“We are saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with the young woman and her family during this difficult time. The hotel staff will continue to cooperate fully with local authorities."

An autopsy has been conducted but a cause of death hasn't been determined.