CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James is complimenting another Cleveland sports team for being “on fire!”

The Cleveland Indians refuse to lose. With their latest overpowering win, they extended baseball’s longest winning streak since 2002 to 19 games with an 11-0 blowout of the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

After the win, LeBron took to Twitter:

The Indians will take on the Tigers again in Cleveland Tuesday night.

