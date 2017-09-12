Courtesy of: Ashley Weingart, Founder of Perfectly Imperfect Produce

Summer Vegetable & Sweet Potato Soup

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 onion (1 cup), diced

1 bell pepper (1 cup), diced

1 zucchini (2 cups), sliced into half moons or quartered

1 clove garlic, minced, or 1/8 tsp. garlic powder

6 cups vegetable broth

3 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 can Great Northern beans

1 tomato, diced, or 1 can diced tomatoes

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. salt

1 sweet potato (2 cups), chopped

2 cups kale, chopped

fresh grated parmesan cheese

Heat oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and pepper and cook, stirring often, until they start to soften (about 5 minutes). Reduce to medium heat. Add zucchini and cook 5 minutes longer. Add garlic and cook for a minute or so, but don’t let it get brown. Add vegetable broth, tomato paste, beans, tomatoes, thyme, salt and sweet potatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook 15 minutes or until sweet potatoes are softened. Add kale and cook 5 minutes more. Serve with a sprinkle of cheese on top and crusty bread or grilled cheese on sourdough.