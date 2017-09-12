Summer Vegetable & Sweet Potato Soup
Courtesy of: Ashley Weingart, Founder of Perfectly Imperfect Produce
1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 onion (1 cup), diced
1 bell pepper (1 cup), diced
1 zucchini (2 cups), sliced into half moons or quartered
1 clove garlic, minced, or 1/8 tsp. garlic powder
6 cups vegetable broth
3 Tbsp. tomato paste
1 can Great Northern beans
1 tomato, diced, or 1 can diced tomatoes
1 tsp. dried thyme
1/2 tsp. salt
1 sweet potato (2 cups), chopped
2 cups kale, chopped
fresh grated parmesan cheese
Heat oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and pepper and cook, stirring often, until they start to soften (about 5 minutes). Reduce to medium heat. Add zucchini and cook 5 minutes longer. Add garlic and cook for a minute or so, but don’t let it get brown. Add vegetable broth, tomato paste, beans, tomatoes, thyme, salt and sweet potatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook 15 minutes or until sweet potatoes are softened. Add kale and cook 5 minutes more. Serve with a sprinkle of cheese on top and crusty bread or grilled cheese on sourdough.