Show Info: September 12, 2017
Peach Tartlet
Melanie Grum, owner, of Mel’s Sweet Supplies in Brunswick shares a delicious seasonal recipe highlighting peaches.
807 Pearl Road
Brunswick, OH 44212 / 330.273.2985
What is a Fiduciary?
Tony D’Amico from Fidato Wealth explains what a fiduciary is and how it can be beneficial to your financial plan. For more information, click here.
10749 Pearl Rd., Suite 1B
Strongsville, OH 44136 / 440.572.5525
Young Team Realtors: Estates
Do you ever pass by a long drive way and wonder where it leads? Ryan Young from Young Team Realtors gives you a private tour of an estate in Gates Mills. For more information call: 216.378.9618
Dr. Marc
This is a good reminder for all of us…we need to spend more time talking about our health. That goes for men, too. Click for more information.
Perfectly Imperfect Produce
Did you know our country is wasting 133 billion pounds of food per year? One local company is striving to bridge that gap. Perfectly Imperfect Produce has been in the produce industry since 1900. Click here for more information.
Perfectly Imperfect Produce: Summer Vegetable & Sweet Potato Soup
Ashley Weingart, founder, of Perfectly Imperfect Produce shares a recipe from their subscription box.
Arby’s
Jessica Crews, Area Supervisor, of Arby’s highlights the new Bourbon Bacon sandwiches from Arby’s.