Sheriff’s office tweets advice to those who didn’t evacuate before Irma hit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.– The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted some advice Tuesday to those who didn’t evacuate before Hurricane Irma hit.

The sheriff’s office said, “We hope the 356 people who had their lives saved yesterday will take evacuation orders more seriously in the future. # Irma # HurricaneIrma”

Reaction to the tweet was mixed. One person wrote, “Sorry doing your job was such an inconvenience.” While another person said, “It is unfair and immoral of people to stay and then expect first responders to risk lives to save them!”

Irma left a trail of destruction in several Florida cities including Jacksonville, which grappled with record storm surge.

The hurricane turned Jacksonville’s Memorial Park into an unrecognizable lake.

“We have very serious, significant river flooding along the banks of the St. Johns River. It’s bad now, it’s going to continue to get worse,” meteorologist Angie Enyedi said. “We’ve already surpassed historic levels, the levels will continue to rise.”

In one Jacksonville yard, Irma snapped a tree near its roots, sending it crashing onto the car of an evacuee from South Florida on Sunday.

No one was hurt. The tree at the end of Kristine Garcia’s driveway, luckily, didn’t fall on her house.

“We’re definitely shaken up. We were in shock when we went outside,” Garcia, 34, told CNN Monday. “If it would have fallen toward our direction, it would have been a … mess.”

