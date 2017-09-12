Peach Tartlets
Recipe courtesy of: Melanie Wurm, Owner of Mel’s Sweet Supplies
Peach Tartlets
Ingredients
- 1 sheet puff pastry dough
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 large (1/2 lb) fresh peaches
- 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 Tbsp all-purpose flour
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp vanilla
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- 1 Tbsp milk (add more or less to achieve desired consistency)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400˚F. Thaw pastry 20 minutes at room temp and cut into 9 equal sized squares and place on parchment lined baking sheet, spacing 1-inch apart.
- Beat 1 egg in a small bowl and set aside.
- Slice peaches into ⅓” thick slices and place in a medium mixing bowl. Sprinkle with 2 Tbsp sugar, 1 Tbsp flour, ¼ tsp cinnamon, ¼ tsp vanilla and fold together with a spatula.
- Layer 3 to 4 peach slices over the center of each pastry square. Avoid getting peach juice on pastry edges. Brush pastry edges generously with beaten egg. Sprinkle with sliced almonds.
- Bake on the center oven rack at 400˚F for 17-19 min or until puffed and golden at the edges, turning your panhalfway through baking. CAREFUL~ Do not over-bake. The edges of the pastry browns quickly towards the end. Remove from oven and let cool on the pan for 10 min.
- While pastry cools, make the vanilla drizzle: In a small bowl, ½ cup powdered sugar, ½ tsp vanilla and 1 Tbspmilk. Add more milk if needed to reach desired consistency then drizzle over your warm pastries.
BE SURE TO SHARE AND ENJOY THE DELICIOUSNESS OF THESE AMAZINGLY EASY TREATS!!