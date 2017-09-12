Peach Tartlets

Posted 10:05 am, September 12, 2017, by

Recipe courtesy of: Melanie Wurm, Owner of Mel’s Sweet Supplies

Peach Tartlets 

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet puff pastry dough
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 2 large (1/2 lb) fresh peaches
  • 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 Tbsp all-purpose flour
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp vanilla
  • ¼ cup sliced almonds
  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 Tbsp milk (add more or less to achieve desired consistency)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400˚F. Thaw pastry 20 minutes at room temp and cut into 9 equal sized squares and place on parchment lined baking sheet, spacing 1-inch apart.
  2. Beat 1 egg in a small bowl and set aside.
  3. Slice peaches into ⅓” thick slices and place in a medium mixing bowl. Sprinkle with 2 Tbsp sugar, 1 Tbsp flour, ¼ tsp cinnamon, ¼ tsp vanilla and fold together with a spatula.
  4. Layer 3 to 4 peach slices over the center of each pastry square. Avoid getting peach juice on pastry edges. Brush pastry edges generously with beaten egg. Sprinkle with sliced almonds.
  5. Bake on the center oven rack at 400˚F for 17-19 min or until puffed and golden at the edges, turning your panhalfway through baking. CAREFUL~ Do not over-bake. The edges of the pastry browns quickly towards the end. Remove from oven and let cool on the pan for 10 min.
  6. While pastry cools, make the vanilla drizzle: In a small bowl, ½ cup powdered sugar, ½ tsp vanilla and 1 Tbspmilk. Add more milk if needed to reach desired consistency then drizzle over your warm pastries.

BE SURE TO SHARE AND ENJOY THE DELICIOUSNESS OF THESE AMAZINGLY EASY TREATS!!

 

 