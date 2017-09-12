Mom says son born at beginning of Indians’ winning streak just might be lucky charm

PENINSULA, Ohio — All eyes are on the Cleveland Indians as they continue their amazing winning streak.

One local mom says her baby boy just might be the Tribe’s lucky charm.

Aimee Crawford of Peninsula, Ohio, says baby James was born on August 24 — right at the beginning of the Indians’ winning streak.

James was born into a family of big-time Indians fans, including dad, and big brother, 6-year-old Mason.

Aimee says her husband has been a huge fan his whole life and passed his love of the game on to the boys.

So, the family came up with a great idea for James’ newborn photos: an Indians-themed photo shoot.

The adorable photos were taken by Courtney Ucker, of Lovebug Photography, several days after James was born.

At Mason’s request, his sweet little brother is even sporting an Indians cap.