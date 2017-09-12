Mom overdoses at doctor’s office, had children with her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A mother who had her children with her was found overdosed on a bathroom floor at a doctor’s office in Youngstown.

WKBN reports Iceleya Square, 30, had gone to the bathroom to give a urine sample, but was found shortly after unresponsive on the floor.

Paramedics responded, and she was revived with naloxone.

Police found a spoon with heroin on it and a lighter in the sink of the bathroom, along with two syringes.

Police said she had her children with her at the doctor’s office. She now faces charges of child endangering and drug possession.

