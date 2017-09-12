Missing: Catherine Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Catherine Green, 37, hasn't been seen since Aug. 14 on Carlyle Avenue in Cleveland.

She was wearing black pants, a pink top and a burgundy hoodie.

Catherine is 5'5" tall and has a tattoo on her right shoulder that says the word "dawg."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5218.

