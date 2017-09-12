Missing Adult Alert issued for 86-year-old Medina County man

MEDINA, Ohio- A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

They are asking for people across the state to be on the lookout for a missing 86-year-old man.

They say Albert Simmons drove away from his Medina home at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and has not returned home.

The sheriff’s office says Simmons suffers from dementia and may be confused. He is 5’8,” and weighs 158 lbs.; he was last seen wearing a purple pull-over and black pants.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2007 Ford F-150 with OH plate number EGE-3768. The vehicle shown is not the actual vehicle involved.

Call 911 if you see Simmons or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.