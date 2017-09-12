Cleveland mayoral primary: Frank Jackson says a lot of work to be done before November

CLEVELAND — Mayor Frank Jackson, running for an unprecedented fourth four-year term, took a big lead right away in the mayoral primary election Tuesday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Jackson gave his victory speech and thanked those who have supported him. He said there is still a lot of work to be done before the November general election. “Keep one thing in mind: This is about the future of Cleveland; about the future of the people in the city, and we intend to go into November at a high pace; we’re going to escalate what we’re doing.”

Councilman Zack Reed and Councilman Jeff Johnson are in a close race for second.

The other candidates are: East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer; Ohio Rep. Bill Patmon; businessmen Brandon Chrostowski and Tony Madalone; former non-profit executive Robert Kilo; and former Cleveland State student Dyrone Smith.

The top two candidates from the non-partisan primary will face off on Nov. 7.

**See all the results, here**