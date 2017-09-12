Indians’ Bradley Zimmer undergoes surgery on hand, out for 6-8 weeks

Bradley Zimmer #4 of the Cleveland Indians is tagged out sliding into first base by Chris Davis #19 of the Baltimore Orioles as Orioles pitcher Richard Bleier #48 trails the play in the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Zimmer was injured on the play and left the game. The Indians defeated the Orioles 3-2, and their win streak now stands at 18. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)
Bradley Zimmer #4 of the Cleveland Indians is tagged out sliding into first base by Chris Davis #19 of the Baltimore Orioles as Orioles pitcher Richard Bleier #48 trails the play in the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Zimmer was injured on the play and left the game. The Indians defeated the Orioles 3-2, and their win streak now stands at 18. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians on Tuesday gave an update on outfielder Bradley Zimmer.
They say he underwent surgery on his hand this morning in New York.
The Indians said a doctor “performed an internal fixation of his 4th metacarpal, using a plate and 9 screws to fixate the fracture.”
Zimmer was racing to first on a ground ball in the seventh inning of Sunday night’s game at Progressive Field. Zimmer dove headfirst and that’s when one of the Orioles stepped on his hand.
The Indians said Zimmer is estimated to return to full baseball activity in 6-8 weeks.
**More on Zimmer, here**
41.499320
-81.694361