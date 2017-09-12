Helping the four-foots: Dick Goddard’s APL Telethon is Thursday

CLEVELAND– Dick Goddard has dedicated much of his life to helping animals and on Thursday, you can join his efforts.

His annual APL Telethon runs from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to raise money for the nearly 14,000 animals that receive care at the facility each year.

Last year, the telethon raised more than $142,000 and the 2015 total was about $128,000.

(Click here to find out how to donate)

In 2016, the Cleveland APL helped more than 14,500 animals, including finding forever homes for 6,200 pets. It costs $11,000 a day to operate the APL.

The Cleveland APL is located on Willey Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood. It’s open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.