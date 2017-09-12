Fox Recipe Box: LeeAnn’s Pumpkin Gems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's the season of 'pumpkin' and country chef LeeAnn Miller has a 'gem' of a recipe that literally melts in your mouth and has you reaching for a second helping.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel learned how to make LeeAnn's Pumpkin Gems and got to sample some mini-muffins still hot out of the oven. She couldn't stop at just one!

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Pumpkin Gems

3 eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 box yellow cake mix

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin

Icing:

4 oz. cream cheese

½ teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 T. half & half (optional if thinner frosting is preferred)

Mix first 6 ingredients together. Grease mini muffin pans. Fill pans 2/3 full. Bake 350 for 10 minutes. Let set a couple minutes before removing from pan. Icing: Beat icing ingredients in order listed, add powdered sugar last. Ice muffins while they are slightly warm.