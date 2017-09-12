DNA tests confirm newborn baby is child of murdered Fargo woman, boyfriend says

FARGO, N.D. — The boyfriend of slain Fargo woman Savanna Greywind says DNA tests have confirmed that he and Greywind are the parents of a newborn girl found in the apartment of two people charged in the case.

According to Valley News Live, the baby’s father, Ashton Matheny, was granted full custody Tuesday of the child, who is named Haisley Jo.

The baby has already been in his care for nearly a week.

#Breaking Greywind's bf gains full custody of his daughter, Haisley Jo, lawyer says he can finally be a normal dad https://t.co/nef9vSN1Y9 pic.twitter.com/JQVwpHSA08 — Nicole A Johnson (@NicoleVNL) September 12, 2017

Neither Matheny nor a family spokesman responded to messages from The Associated Press.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Anderson says police aren’t releasing further information about the case.

Brooke Crews and her boyfriend, William Hoehn, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in Greywind’s death.

Their lawyers have declined comment. Greywind’s body was found in the Red River.

