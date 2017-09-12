Cleveland Indians 2018 schedule released; Home opener on April 6

CLEVELAND– The Indians are in the midst of a historic winning streak, but it’s never to early to start planning for next season.

The team’s 2018 schedule was released on Tuesday. The Tribe starts its season in Seattle on March 29 while the home opener is scheduled for April 6 against the Kansas City Royals.

(Click here to download the Cleveland Indians 2018 schedule)

This will be the first time since 1968 that every team in the MLB begins the season on the same date. It’s also the earliest regular-season start, excluding those at international venues, in league history.

Highlights of the Indians schedule includes a two-game series against the Twins in San Juan, Puerto Rico in April and a 10-game homestand before the All-Star break.

In interleague play, Cleveland will host the Cubs, Brewers, Reds and Pirates.

