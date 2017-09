Cleveland Cavaliers release promotional schedule; Tickets go on sale Thursday

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers released their promotional schedule on Tuesday and it includes plenty of items sporting the new team logos.

Single game tickets for the 41 regular season home games go on sale on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Cavs.com/tickets. There is a limit of six tickets per game per person.

Opening Night Cavs T-shirt – Oct. 17 vs. Boston Celtics

Cavs Schedule and Car Magnet – Oct. 24 vs. Chicago Bulls

Cavs Youth Growth Chart (for youth fans 14 and under) – Nov. 17 vs. LA Clippers

Annual Cavs Sword Yearbook – Nov. 22 vs. Brooklyn Nets

12″x17” Player Fathead Decals – Nov. 28 vs. Miami Heat

12″x17” Player Fathead Decals – Dec. 2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

12″x17” Player Fathead Decals – Dec. 6 vs. Sacramento Kings

Cavs Rally Towel – Dec.14 vs. LA Lakers

Cavs Winter Hat – Jan. 2 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Cavs T-shirt – Jan. 15 vs. Golden State Warriors

Cavs Player Bobblehead – March 1 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Cavs Player Bobblehead – March 19 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Cavs Shield Logo Travel Pillow – March 21 vs. Toronto Raptors

Cavs Style Youth Socks (for youth fans 14 and under) – March 3 vs. Denver Nuggets

Panini Trading Cards – April 5 vs. Washington Wizards

Special Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway, selected by Wine & Gold United Members – April 11 vs. New York Knicks

