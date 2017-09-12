Calls for ‘shots fired’ lead police to shooting victim

AKRON, Ohio -- Detectives and officers with the Akron Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to the Channelwood Village Apartments on Dunbar Drive around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a victim -- who has not been identified -- with a gunshot wound. The victim was not breathing and did not have a pulse. EMS arrived but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Summit County Medical Examiner's office arrived on scene to take the body.

Officers taped off several crime scene areas in the apartment complex.

Police did not release any suspect information.