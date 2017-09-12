Akron City Council votes down proposed Indigenous Peoples Day during heated meeting

AKRON, Ohio — After several heated exchanges during a discussion portion of the meeting, Akron City Council voted down a resolution declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

To watch a video of the meeting, click here.

Akron Councilman Russ Neal introduced the legislation to change the federal Columbus Day holiday to instead recognize indigenous people.

Columbus Day honors Christopher Columbus, who landed in America in 1492. Indigenous Peoples Day would have instead honored the Native Americans who were already here when Columbus arrived, leading to European settlement.

As the crowd spoke for and against the legislation, at one point Councilman Bob Hoch asked an audience member to sit down, causing her to shout: “I’m a grown woman, I’ll sit when…”

In another heated exchange, Councilwoman Linda Omobien said loudly to someone, “Don’t you tell me to shut up.”

Eight council members voted against the legislation, and five voted in favor of it.

The city of Oberlin voted this week to replace Columbus Day.

Continuing coverage here.