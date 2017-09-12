2017 haunted house guide: Northeast Ohio’s spookiest spots

CLEVELAND– Haunted houses, hayrides and even zombie paintball! Northeast Ohio is home to several scary spots.

Check out our list below, gather your friends and get ready for a terrifying good time.

Looking for family-friendly fun? Click here for our list of pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple picking and hayrides.

7 Floors of Hell

19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights

Seven haunted houses with different themes at one location. Whether you’re in the House of Nightmares, the Mental Ward or the Circus of Death, this “scream park” is frightening.

Blood Moon Farm

7265 Columbia-Canfield Rd., Canfield

Located at the Canfield Scaregrounds, Blood Moon Farm includes three haunted houses and and a hayride.

Bloodview Haunted House

1010 Towpath Trail, Broadview Heights

At Bloodview, this trip of terror takes you through a haunted trail, BabyDoll Island and the cemetery path. The actors are volunteers and the Broadview Heights Lions Club donates the proceeds to charity.

Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center

1145 West Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls

The Carnival of Horrors claims its the most horrifying haunted house in Ohio. With four separate attractions, including the Freakshow in 3-D Terrorvision, be prepared to face your fears.

Escape from Blood Prison

100 Reformatory Rd., Mansfield

The historic Mansfield Reformatory is overrun with psychotic inmates and creepy clowns. Find out if you have what it takes to escape Blood Prison.

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton

The Guinness World Records named the Factory of Terror as the longest indoor attraction in the world three times. The massive foundry features five full attractions and seven escape rooms.

Fear Forest Haunted House and Hayride

6780 Tod Ave. SW., Warren

Tour the Insane-A-Tarium, Psycho Path and the Forbidden Cornfield. It’s 68 acres of your worst nightmares.

Fortress of Fear ScreamPark

10268 Hewins Rd., Garrettsville

With the Fortress of Fear, Fearanoia and an escape room, take your chances at this panic-inducing attraction.

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

During the day, take the younger ones for the Great Pumpkin Fest. But fear is waiting for you as darkness falls. Survive immersive mazes and spine-tingling scare zones.

Haunt on Williams

585 Williams St., Conneaut

This home haunt has been thrilling families for more than 25 years. Donations accepted for the Conneaut Food Pantry.

Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park

1333 Tiffin St., Fremont

It’s billed as a 1911 power plant full of surprises. For nearly 20 years, the Haunted Hydro has been providing bloodcurdling scares in Sandusky County.

Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory

1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron

The three-story Haunted Schoolhouse has been scaring souls in Summit County for more than four decades. At the Haunted Laboratory, escape before a vile virus makes its way into your veins.

Haunted Winery at Regal Vineyards

2678 Countyline Rd., Madison

Tour the haunted, century-old home a one of Ashtabula County’s first wineries. Then brave the corn maze infested with zombies.

Hauntville Haunted House

1579 West River Rd. North, Elyria

Come visit the small town of Hauntville and discover its dark secrets. There are five different attractions like Cell Block 13, The Unknown and Butcher Barn.

Hudson Haunted House

2250 Barlow Rd., Hudson

The Hudon Haunted House has been Sponsored by the Hudson Jaycees. All workers are volunteers.

Lake Eerie Fearfest

3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky

Ghostly Manor and four other haunts make this one of the most-fear destinations in Ohio. It’s 6-acres of non-stop scares.

Light up the Living Dead Zombie Paintball at Mapleside Farms

294 Pearl Rd., Brunswick

Hop on the hayride and get ready for battle! Space is limited. Buy tickets online to reserve your spot.

Nightmare in the Wilderness

7665 Lafayette Rd., Lodi

It starts with a hayride that dumps you in the middle of the madness. From there, it’s a 45-minute journey through mazes, past monsters and surrounded by terror.

Slaughter House

5665 Chippewa Rd., Chippewa Lake

Experience the terror inside this 34,000-square-feet, real slaughter house. It’s one of the area’s newest haunted attractions.

Tadmor Shrine Haunted House for Children

3000 Krebs Dr., Akron

This is the only haunted house in Northeast Ohio created specifically for children 12 or younger. Wheelchair accessible.

Zombies on the Lake Paintball Annihilation Force

4291 North Broadway, Geneva

Take a ride on the “specially-equipped zombie annihilation vehicle” and shoot the zombies with the antidote. Call to reserve a spot. Limited space available.

Closed this year:

Haunted Orchard in Wooster; Ohio Gorematory in Mesopotamia.

Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary. Some have age requirements.

Are we missing your favorite haunted house? Email suggestions to jsteer@fox8.com