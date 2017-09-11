Watch: Miss America contestant gives wild yodeling ventriloquist performance, wows social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY -- During the talent portion of the 2018 Miss America competition Sunday night, one act stood out from the rest.

Miss Louisiana, Laryssa Bonacquisti, took the stage with two puppets and performed a ventriloquist act complete with yodeling.

The act set social media on fire, with viewers calling it the most memorable set.

But the crown ultimately went to Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund.

It's the first time the title has gone to North Dakota.

But many took to social media, saying Bonacquisti deserved the title due to her unique performance:

Miss Louisiana got robbed. That silly question is not what they prepare to answer. It wasn't a question. #MissAmerica2017 #MissLouisiana — Marisol O'Neal (@myumet) September 11, 2017

These dances are so boring compared to #MissLouisiana !!! That was scary good! #MissAmerica2018 — Jessie (@jessie_now22) September 11, 2017

Not sure how #misslouisiana did not make top 5 on #MissAmerica2018 — Daniii California (@Danii_Nichole07) September 11, 2017

Frustrated 🙄 #misslouisiana didn't make top 5 because of the crappy question. Yet she's been the most unique out of the group. #MissAmerica — Kattie Waters (@kattiecheyenne_) September 11, 2017

Miss America: up next the talent portion

All contestants:Dancing or singing

Miss Louisiana:"hold my earings, I got puppets" #MissAmerica — Guadalupe ♡ (@LoopyRosales) September 11, 2017

In a world full of boring dance performances, dare to be Miss Louisiana. #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/1kAKy5MKMt — Nicole Lee (@KunkyLee23) September 11, 2017

Miss.Louisiana was cheated. her question required a one word answer and her answer was better than "omg Mr.America pageant spedo comp" — addie (@addiesmithhh) September 11, 2017