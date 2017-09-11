Watch: Miss America contestant gives wild yodeling ventriloquist performance, wows social media

NEW JERSEY -- During the talent portion of the 2018 Miss America competition Sunday night, one act stood out from the rest.
Miss Louisiana, Laryssa Bonacquisti, took the stage with two puppets and performed a ventriloquist act complete with yodeling.
The act set social media on fire, with viewers calling it the most memorable set.
But the crown ultimately went to Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund.
It's the first time the title has gone to North Dakota.
But many took to social media, saying Bonacquisti deserved the title due to her unique performance:
