Two endangered tamarins born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating its newest additions.

Two pied, or bare-faced, tamarins were born at the zoo on Aug. 20. The twins are the first offspring for parents Xhana and Yan.

Xhana was born at the San Francisco Zoo in 2008 and came to Cleveland last year.

There are less than 40 pied tamarins at Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutions and their population in North America is managed by a species survival plan.

Tamarins are indigenous to the Amazon area of Brazil. Habitat loss, caused by urban growth and cattle ranching, is the largest threat to these animals in the wild.

