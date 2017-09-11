× Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to Cleveland! Take an Interactive quiz for a chance to win tickets!

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA’S WINTER TOUR 2017

‘THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE’ PRESENTED BY HALLMARK CHANNEL

QUICKEN LOANS ARENA –TWO SPECTACULAR SHOWS DECEMBER 29

– 3:00PM & 8:00PM

WHEN: December 29th 3pm and 8pm

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

TICKETS: On Sale September 15th at 10am

Purchase Tickets Here

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2017 will be returning to Cleveland! Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” The Best of TSO & More is set to begin on November 16th and will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30th!

TSO’s tour will be a celebration of the art and accomplishments of the lauded group’s late creator/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neill, and his inimitable creation, which he dubbed “Rock Theater.” Prior to his untimely passing, O’Neill worked tirelessly with his close-knit team preparing an exciting new take on “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” for the 2017 tour. Beginning November 16th, fans will experience this exciting stage spectacle, including new awe-inspiring effects, and staging, certain to make the story even more engaging for fans.

Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” 2017’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.

As in all previous years, a portion of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. To date, more than $13 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities all across North America.

Visit www.trans-siberian.com for more details.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10am at www.theqarena.com, www.livenation.com

Charge by phone at 1-888-894-9424.

Starting Monday, September 18 at the arena ticket office and All Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations.

Applicable fees may apply.