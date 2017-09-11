The day after Irma: Bill Martin reports from Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRADENTON, Florida - Fox 8 anchor Bill Martin has a home in Lakewood Ranch, near Bradenton, Florida and was there from Thursday on as Hurricane Irma approached the state.

Bill had originally planned on going down for a long, relaxing weekend, but Irma had other ideas. He spent the days leading up to Irma's landfall putting up hurricane shutters on his second floor condo. Bill also has a large number of family in the state, and he was especially anxious to make sure his mom evacuated safely. (She did.)

Late Monday afternoon, Bill was happy to report that his power was back on, after a very long night of very loud, howling winds.

Bill is a Lieutenant in the Ohio Military Reserve – State Defense Force. His unit is trained in medical support, volunteer reception, shelter management and logistics. So Bill knows what he’s doing when faced with a storm like Irma.

