Same suspect robs two northeast Ohio banks Monday, is suspect in five other robberies

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Cleveland office of the FBI is looking for a very busy bank robber who robbed two banks Monday and may have robbed 5 others recently.

On Monday, September 11th, a man with a scruffy goatee, described as in his late 30’s, between 5’7″ and 5’8″ tall, weighing about 180 pounds robbed the Chase Bank at 5435 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.

He handed the teller a note and displayed a semi-automatic handgun.

Just minutes later, the same suspect robbed the Dollar Bank at 5180 Warrensville Center Road in Maple Heights.

Both times he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is thought to have been driving a red, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information can call theBedford Heights Police Deptartment, the Maple Heights Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. As always, tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.