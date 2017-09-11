Portion of Euclid Avenue temporarily closed through Sept. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A portion of Euclid Avenue will be closed both ways through Sept. 17 so a crane can be placed atop a parking garage.

Euclid Avenue will be closed both east and west. The closure will extend from East 6th Street to East Roadway.

The parking garage is located at 515 Euclid Avenue.

Local traffic will have access to Euclid Avenue from East 3rd Street north traveling eastbound on Euclid to East 4th Street to access the residential parking garage on East 4th Street. Access will be allowed for traffic exiting the residential garage on 4th Street to Euclid westbound to East Roadway at Public Square.

Traffic will not be allowed to access onto Euclid from Public Square, and no traffic will be allowed to access westbound beyond East 6th Street on Euclid Avenue.

All traffic traveling westbound on Euclid Avenue from East 9th Street will be detoured onto East 6th Street.

Pedestrians on the north side of Euclid Avenue must cross at East 6th Street to the south side of Euclid Avenue and may cross back to the north side of Euclid Avenue at East 4th Street.

RTA’s Healthline, E-Line Trolley and C-Line Trolley will also be rerouted through Sept. 18. More on those routes here.

Euclid Ave closed from E Roadway to E6th until 9/17. Setting up crane for new apartment building. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/HxUPNYVGaG — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) September 11, 2017

After the 17th, when the crane is in place, Euclid will reopen to two-way traffic. Those travelling east will see no change. Those heading west will be restricted to one lane.

The construction project – 19-story apartment tower – is scheduled to be finished in February of 2019.