× Missing child alert issued for three siblings in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued a missing child alert for three children on Monday.

Angelina Hill, 15; Liberty Hill, 4; and Justice Browand, 4 months were last seen on Sept. 7 in Brooklyn.

Investigators said the two girls and one boy were taken by their mother, 42-year-old Dianna Hill. Police fear for the siblings’ safety because of the mom’s history of mental illness.

Dianna Hill is driving a red, 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Ohio license plate GFZ 3404.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brooklyn Police Department at 216-749-1234.