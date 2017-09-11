Lawsuit filed against fired Ashtabula Sheriff deputy convicted of assault

ASHTABULA, Ohio – An Ashtabula man is suing a former Ashtabula Sheriff deputy, alleging the law enforcement officer and others wrongfully arrested him and beat him.

Edward Dirrigl filed the lawsuit Monday in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

“Former Sgt. Truckey’s brutal assault of Ed Dirrigl was caught on video,” said Attorney Paul Cristallo, who represents Dirrigl. “Thankfully, as a result of this footage, Sgt. Truckey was recently convicted of assault and other crimes. It is very rare that a law enforcement agent is found guilty for abusing an arrestee. We filed a civil Complaint against Truckey and Ashtabula County. This lawsuit is another step towards accountability and making those responsible for what happened to Ed Dirrigl take ownership. No one is above the law, and the lawsuit will be one more step toward driving that point home.”

Truckey was fired from the department last year. He was convicted in June of assault, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty. He is to be sentenced later this month.

Jefferson police body camera video captured the assault.

“I was on the ground and handcuffed and he came right up to me and struck me,” said 39-year-old Ed Dirrigl of Ashtabula, told Fox 8 last year.

Dirrigl suffered a concussion, broken nose and an eye injury.

The video shows Dirrigl obeying orders given to him by a Jefferson police officer. Dirrigel was charged, but those charges have been dismissed.

Dirrigl was a passenger on Eric Platt’s ATV on Sept. 11. The two were coming home from a friend’s wedding reception and were allegedly speeding. Police attempted to pull the two over, but Platt didn’t stop.

“I don’t know why he didn’t stop, but I was scared and afraid if I jumped off I would get hurt,” Dirrigl said.

Dirrigl said he is thankful for the Jefferson officer, who was next to him when he was struck by Sgt. Truckey.

“I think it would have been worse if it wasn’t for him and he was able to record what happened with his body camera,” Dirrigl said.

Jefferson Police Chief Dave Wassie said officers have to protect everyone, including those they arrest.

“We take this matter very seriously,” Wassie said.

