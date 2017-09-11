Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer out for season: reports

Bradley Zimmer #4 of the Cleveland Indians is tagged out sliding into first base by Chris Davis #19 of the Baltimore Orioles as Orioles pitcher Richard Bleier #48 trails the play in the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Zimmer was injured on the play and left the game. The Indians defeated the Orioles 3-2, and their win streak now stands at 18. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken bone in his left hand, several news outlets reported.

The rookie was racing to first on a ground ball in the seventh inning of Sunday night’s game at Progressive Field. Zimmer dove headfirst and that’s when one of the Orioles stepped on his hand.

Manager Terry Francona told reporters Sunday that Zimmer would meet with a hand specialist this week.

On Monday, Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan and CBS Sports reported he would likely be out for the rest of the year.

The good news is even with Zimmer and veteran left fielder Michael Brantley injured, Cleveland still has plenty of talent. Lonnie Chisenhall is back from a right calf strain. Plus, there’s Austin Jackson, Brandon Guyer and Abraham Almonte. The Tribe also called up Greg Allen from Akron earlier this month and have Tyler Naquin, who spent much of the year with the Columbus Clippers, at their disposal.

The Indians host the Tigers in Cleveland Monday night as they go for their 19th win in a row.

