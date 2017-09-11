Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer out for season: reports

CLEVELAND– Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken bone in his left hand, several news outlets reported.

The rookie was racing to first on a ground ball in the seventh inning of Sunday night’s game at Progressive Field. Zimmer dove headfirst and that’s when one of the Orioles stepped on his hand.

Manager Terry Francona told reporters Sunday that Zimmer would meet with a hand specialist this week.

On Monday, Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan and CBS Sports reported he would likely be out for the rest of the year.

The good news is even with Zimmer and veteran left fielder Michael Brantley injured, Cleveland still has plenty of talent. Lonnie Chisenhall is back from a right calf strain. Plus, there’s Austin Jackson, Brandon Guyer and Abraham Almonte. The Tribe also called up Greg Allen from Akron earlier this month and have Tyler Naquin, who spent much of the year with the Columbus Clippers, at their disposal.

The Indians host the Tigers in Cleveland Monday night as they go for their 19th win in a row.

