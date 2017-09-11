FNTD Game of the Week #4: Nominees

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 21st season and better than ever.

Week #4 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin and special guest host Natalie Herbick for highlights from more than 20 local high school football games.

But first, the FOX 8 sports team needs your help to select our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Each week during the 2017 high school football regular season, we will nominate four great matchups.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to vote for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

Here are this week’s nominees :

A.) #6. MENTOR (2-1) at STRONGSVILLE (2-1)

B.) AMHERST (3-0) at MIDVIEW (3-0)

C.) AURORA (0-3) at TALLMADGE (3-0)

D.) PADUA (3-0) at WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS (2-1)

