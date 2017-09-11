× Authorities offer reward for information that leads to capture of sex offender

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a sex offender who they say is wanted for a number of offenses.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force says a reward is offered for information which leads to the capture of fugitive, Michael Gaines.

The 38-year-old is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gaines is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation, with his original offense being rape.

He is a registered sex offender in Cuyahoga County, and according to the task force, Gaines is also wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for the charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, and escape.

Gaines is 6’0″ and weighs 219 pounds. He has two last-known addresses: the 4400 block of Denison Ave, Cleveland, and the 16000 block of Edgewood Ave in Maple Heights. He is also known to frequent Garden Valley Ave. in Cleveland.

If you have any information about Gaines, you’re asked to please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.