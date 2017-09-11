2-year-old boy found dead after wandering away from home

BROOKFIELD, Ohio — Brookfield police and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents, as well as police in Pennsylvania are continuing to investigate the death of a 2-year-old boy who died shortly after he wandered away from his Sharon, Pa., home.

Sharon Police Chief Gerry Smith said Annakin Gammon and his 5-year-old brother both left their home Sunday afternoon. The older brother was found a short time later, but Annakin was not with him.

“The older child is non-verbal,” Smith said. “So we weren’t able to gather much information from him.”

Annakin was found a short time later in Masury, Ohio, a few blocks away from his house. He was found in a pool and rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police searched the boys’ home but so far no arrests have been made.

Neighbors living by the boys’ home said hundreds took part in a search for the children.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Smith said.