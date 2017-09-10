Two Florida officers killed in crash during Hurricane Irma

WAUCHULA, Fla.– A Hardee County Sheriff’s deputy and a Florida Department of Corrections officer were killed in a crash Sunday morning. It happened as Hurricane Irma was starting to hit Florida.

Deputy Julie Bridges was picking up supplies for a hurricane shelter after work when her patrol car collided head-on with Sgt. Joseph Ossman’s car. Ossman was driving to the Hardee Correctional Institution.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it was raining at the time of the accident and visibility was low.