Texas man charged with putting wife’s body in SUV indicted

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A Texas man who authorities say killed his wife and put her body in the hatchback of her SUV has been indicted on an aggravated murder charge in central Ohio’s Richland County.

Thirty-five-year-old Dequalan Harris also faces murder, endangering children and abuse of a corpse charges. He pleaded not guilty Aug. 31.

Prosecutors say Mansfield police went to a home in July on a well-being check for Tamara Harris after being contacted by Cedar Hill, Texas, police. Cedar Hill officers said Harris had been reported missing and that her SUV’s onboard computer system indicated the vehicle was in Mansfield.

Harris told Mansfield officers he had not seen his wife since picking up a child at her Texas home several days earlier.

Harris’ attorney couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday.