Sunday update: Bill Martin’s Hurricane Irma report from Florida

BRADENTON, Florida — Our own Bill Martin is hunkered down at his home in Lakewood Ranch, near Bradenton, Florida, where he is experiencing some effects of Hurricane Irma.

Earlier today, he provided an update from his home. Watch, below:

Bill reported from his home Sunday just as heavy rain bands struck the area. However, he said he “was safe,” and in “a safe structure.”

He had originally planned on going down for a long, relaxing weekend, but Irma had other ideas. Bill spent most of Saturday putting up hurricane shutters on his second-floor condo. He also has a large number of family in the state, and helped his mother evacuate safely.

He did a live report on Fox 8’s Facebook page Saturday afternoon to let everyone know that he is doing fine, and reminded them that he is trained for disaster response, as he’s a Lieutenant in the Ohio Military Reserve – State Defense Force. His unit is trained in medical support, volunteer reception, shelter management and logistics. So, Bill knows what he’s doing!

Bill has covered Hurricanes throughout his career. He was on site during Hurricane Hugo in 1989 when it hit Charleston, SC. He jokes that, back then, he showed up to cover Hugo with a blow dryer and learned quickly that that was a waste of luggage space.

Bill will have more live reports for us here, and on our Facebook page. Stick with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for continuing Irma coverage.