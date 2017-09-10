× One dead, three others shot after argument at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND – A 27-year-old woman died from gunshot wounds after a fight at a Marathon Gas Station very early Sunday morning.

Police report that two women, one of them the victim, got into a verbal altercation at about 2:40 a.m. at the Marathon at 1400 East 140th Street, The brother of the woman who was killed, Jeffrey McLaurin, arrived at the scene and he got into a verbal altercation with another man there, Terry Barnes, 38.

At some point, both of the men drew guns and started firing. The deceased, along with a 26-year-old man in the parking lot of the station, were hit with bullets. They were both taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

A 49-year-old woman sitting at a nearby bus stop was hit in her leg. She was taken by private car to University Hospitals.

Both shooters ran from the scene, but were later arrested. Barnes had a gunshot wound to his elbow. McLaurin was not injured.

The homicide unit will continue their investigation.