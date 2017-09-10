Ohio steps up for Florida as Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc; how you can help

CLEVELAND — Ohio was one of 16 states to offer help to Florida as Hurricane Irma bared down on the Sunshine State over the weekend, Gov. Rick Scott said in a news conference on Sunday.

Volunteers from the Red Cross have answered the call to help, as about 1,500 workers head to the affected areas, including 17 from Northeast Ohio.

As #HurricaneIrma makes landfall, safety is the top priority. Here are some quick tips for those along the storm's path. pic.twitter.com/KwaLFd6mBN — American Red Cross (@RedCross) September 10, 2017

There, they’ll assist the estimated 132,000 people who have sought shelter in more than 510 government and Red Cross evacuation centers across six states.

