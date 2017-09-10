Ohio steps up for Florida as Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc; how you can help

CLEVELAND — Ohio was one of 16 states to offer help to Florida as Hurricane Irma bared down on the Sunshine State over the weekend, Gov. Rick Scott said in a news conference on Sunday.
Volunteers from the Red Cross have answered the call to help, as about 1,500 workers head to the affected areas, including 17 from Northeast Ohio.
There, they’ll assist the estimated 132,000 people who have sought shelter in more than 510 government and Red Cross evacuation centers across six states.
**Information from the Red Cross**
Do you want to help? See the links, below:
- Unicef USA — Click HERE to donate
- Global Giving — Click HERE to donate
- Salvation Army — Click HERE to donate
- Red Cross — Click HERE to donate or volunteer