MIAMI — Miami-Dade police officers are sheltering for their safety and can no longer respond to calls for service, the Miami-Dade Police Department tweeted Sunday. Police are urging residents to stay indoors and not venture outside.

🚨 Our officers are now sheltered for their safety. We cannot respond to calls for service. Stay indoors, DO NOT venture out! #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/rHIjNzYyan — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 10, 2017

Follow continued Hurricane Irma coverage, HERE.