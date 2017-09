Irma has made landfall on Marco Island, Florida, as a Category 3 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center in Miam said the storm made landfall at 3:35 p.m.

(Click the video player above for a live feed courtesy of EarthCam in Biscayne Bay)

Category 3 storms have winds from 111 to 129 mph, but 130-mph wind gust was recently reported by the Marco Island Police Department.