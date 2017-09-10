× Find loved ones who marked themselves safe in Hurricane Irma

MIAMI– The American Red Cross is reminding people of its “Safe and Well” feature.

The site is designed to allow people in the middle of a disaster to easily notified friends and family they are safe. You can register yourself or search for loved ones.

(Click here to search registrants or to mark yourself safe)

The feature is also available on the Red Cross Emergency App.

While Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, it still is battering much of Florida with high winds and heavy rains.

