Fans: victory at Browns home opener came off the field, not on

CLEVELAND - Before the Browns took on the Steelers in the season opener, players joined with first responders in a show of unity Sunday.

Players ran out of the tunnel along with Cleveland Police, firefighters, EMTS, and members of the local military.

"I think it was fantastic. It was awesome to see them run out together," said fan Mike Marino.

And right before the national anthem, the Browns ran a video that allowed players to talk about concerns over racial equality.

"I'm not sure if everyone got the message but I'm glad they got to speak their word and say what they had to say," said another fan, Ryan Massey.

And they all stood together during the national anthem, some with locked arms.

Less than two weeks ago, the police union and EMS union announced plans to back out of holding the American flag for the home opener after players kneeled during the national anthem before a pre-season game.

Fans say win or lose, Sunday was a victory for the local law enforcement, the Browns, and the community.

"I don't like it when they don't stand up. I was happy to see them all standing, for our country," said Pam Hurley.​