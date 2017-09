Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It was a beautiful Sunday with NACITS from start to finish. We were only 4°F cooler than normal with a high of 72°F. We’ll probably add a degree or two on Monday with more bright sunshine.

Eventually, the moisture from Irma will allow showers to enter Ohio by mid-week, but without the destructive winds.

