Center Street Swing Bridge reopens after one day closure
CLEVELAND – The Center Street Swing Bridge has reopened to traffic Sunday, September 10.
The city of Cleveland had closed the bridge on Saturday September 9th, saying it would be closed indefinitely.
But in a release Sunday, the city said that maintenance crews were able to “quickly evaluate, assess and perform the repairs necessary” to open the bridge Sunday.
“We apologize for any inconvenience while these repairs were made.”
