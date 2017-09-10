Hurricane tracker: Follow Irma’s powerful path

Center Street Swing Bridge reopens after one day closure

Posted 3:27 pm, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 03:31PM, September 10, 2017

(Photo Credit: Scott Piker)

CLEVELAND – The Center Street Swing Bridge has reopened to traffic Sunday, September 10.

The city of Cleveland had closed the bridge on Saturday September 9th, saying it would be closed indefinitely.

But in a release Sunday, the city said that maintenance crews were able to “quickly evaluate, assess and perform the repairs necessary” to open the bridge Sunday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience while these repairs were made.”

