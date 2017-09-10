Browns Joe Thomas calls play-by-play for ‘secret’ warm-up drill before home opener

CLEVELAND – Did you know that the Cleveland Browns aren’t the only team to warm up before an NFL game?

The Browns’ security team did a little warm-up exercise of their own Sunday before the home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They actually practice take-down techniques in case a fan (from the OTHER team of course) runs onto the field during the game.

But they didn’t know that Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas was on the sidelines shooting – and doing play-by-play – for the entire session.

Here it is:

And even though the outcome of the game wasn’t what Browns fans had hoped for, let’s all take a moment and agree that Joe is a Cleveland treasure.